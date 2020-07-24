|
MATTIA, Ernest J. Of Lynnfield. July 6. Beloved husband of Susan (Kilgore) Mattia. Loving father of Nicholas Mattia & fianc?e Shauna Akins of Lynnfield. Brother of Anthony "Little" Mattia & wife Marie of Revere. Cherished "Grampa" of Charlotte and Vincent. He was the brother-in-law of Charles "Skip" Kilgore & wife Leslie, sister-in-law Jane (Kilgore) Jenkins & husband Kenneth, & sister-in-law Abigail Kilgore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. At the request of Ernie, there will be no Services. In lieu of flowers, please honor Ernie with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a . Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020