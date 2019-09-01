|
ROGERS, Ernest J. Of Boston, formerly of Waltham and Cambridge, August 31, 2019. Husband of the late M. Helen (Hennessy) Rogers. Father of Elaine Bergeron of The Villages, FL, Ernest D. Rogers of Lexington, Mark D. Rogers (Debra DellaCamera) of Lincoln, Janis M. Berry (Richard Vaccarello) of Plymouth, Tracy Rogers of Burlington and Rev. Timothy J. Rogers of Dorchester. Grandfather of Melanie Sullivan, Christopher Rogers, Shoshanna Bergeron, Scott Rogers, Jonathan Berry and Sophia DellaCamera Rogers. Great-grandfather of Kirsten Cormier, Ronan and Haley Sullivan and Madison Civian. Brother of the late Evelyn Malia, Lillian Shea, Catherine McGowan, Joseph Rogers, Edward Rogers and George Rogers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ernie's Life by gathering for Calling Hours on Thursday, September 5th, from 4 to 7 p.m., in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, where his Funeral Service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint John's Episcopal Church, 322 South Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019