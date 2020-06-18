Boston Globe Obituaries
ERNEST J. VEATOR

ERNEST J. VEATOR Obituary
VEATOR, Ernest J. Of Methuen, formerly of Billerica, June 17. Beloved husband of 65 years of Margaret H. (Surette) Veator. Devoted father of Kevin Veator and his wife Linda of Wilmington and Kathleen Veator of Methuen. Dear grandfather of Eric Veator and his wife Krystal of Tewksbury, Ashley Fath and her husband Jason of Pelham, twin granddaughters, Jillian Stacy of Methuen and Jordan Stacy of N. Andover. Loving great-grandfather of Chloe, Lana, Isaac, Hannah and Hailey. Brother of James Veator of Revere, Marjorie Cavicchio of Revere, Shirley Finney of Danvers, Clara Lake of FL, Dorothy Veator of Revere, and the late Lillian Maggliozzi, Joseph and Robert Veator. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Late US Army Korean War Veteran and avid Red Sox fan. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020
