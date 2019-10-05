|
|
YAMARTINO, Ernest J. Of Wakefield, Oct 4. Husband of the late Dorothy A. (Hartigan). Loving father to five sons, Ernest J. Yamartino, Jr. & wife Marilyn of Plymouth, James K. Yamartino & wife Diane of Naples, FL, William J. Yamartino & wife Maureen of Abington, John E. Yamartino & wife Maureen of Lynn and Robert C. Yamartino & wife Kathryn of Middlefield, CT, and his daughter, Anne M. Sheahan & husband Daniel of Windham, NH. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, James K. Yamartino, Jr., David Yamartino, Kristine Peterson, Bethann Dacey, Sandra Hooper, Robert C. Yamartino, Jr., Phillip Yamartino, Kristine Yamartino, Michael Sheahan, Katelyn Yamartino, Julie Sheahan, Jillian Yamartino and Brian Sheahan and 9 great-grandchildren; Brady, Dylan & Marley Hooper, Ryan & Luke Dacey, Abigail Yamartino, Callum & Elianna Peterson, and Caroline Yamartino. Brother of the late Guido, Raymond, and Robert Yamartino. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery,
Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Development Office, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019