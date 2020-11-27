D'AMBROSIO, Ernest N. Of Derry, New Hampshire, formerly of East Boston, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary (Corrao) D'Ambrosio. Devoted father of Marc and wife Jean of Beachmont, Kenneth and wife Darlene of Derry, NH, David and wife Michele of Revere and Jaimey of Saugus. Dear brother of Phyllis Kentrolis of NC, and John D'Ambrosio of FL. Cherished grandfather of Marc, Jr., Jack, Kenneth, Jr., David, Jr., Dante and Emily. Adored great-grandfather of Madeline. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ernest was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Korean Conflict. He was a former employee of Boston Water and Sewer. He was also a past member of the Beachmont VFW. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Funeral Mass to honor Ernest's life at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks Street, East Boston, MA 02128 on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:00AM. Services will conclude with Ernest being laid to rest with his wife Mary at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Face coverings are required to be worn and social distancing measures are encouraged. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
