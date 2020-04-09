|
KINAS, Ernest Nicholas Of Newton, passed away on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Nelly (Christopher) Kinas. Loving father of Ernest S. Kinas and Carol Ann Kinas Stathas and her husband George. Cherished grandfather of Ava Gail and Nicholas George Stathas. Uncle of Nickolas A. Kinas and his wife Louiza. Great-uncle of Eleni and Denise Kinas. He was predeceased by his siblings Arthur N. Kinas, Mary A. Pappastathis, Christopher N. Kinas and infant George Kinas. Also survived by dear relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020