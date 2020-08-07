|
FONSECA, Ernest Oliveira Born on July 10, 1922 to Cape Verdean parents, Ernestine Oliveira Fonseca and Victor Antone Fonseca, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, he died on August 4, 2020 at Sherrill House Nursing Home in Jamaica Plain, MA. Survived by 3 children Ernest ("Bubba"), Maria ("Mimi"), and Phyllis and predeceased by Antone ("Tony"). Survivors include 4 grandchildren: Tony Jr., Camille, Sarek, and Ana. Survived by one sibling Ernestine Fonseca and predeceased by siblings Hannibal ("Nebo") Fonseca, Judith ("Judy") Fonseca, Antone ("Tony") Fonseca, Dorothy ("Notcha") Soares, Stella Cruz, and Benvinda Fonseca (18 months), all of New Bedford. Also survived by nieces Cheryl Cruz Middleton of CA and Marlene Soares Sterling of FL and their respective families. Survived by other nieces and nephews, including the Braxton family of West Medford. Due to age at time of death, all childhood friends predeceased him by many years. Very proud veteran of WWII. Served in US Army, 3215 Quartermaster Service Company. Battles and Campaigns: Northern France Rhineland Ardennes Central Europe. He enjoyed a long career with the US Postal Service. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in New Bedford. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2020