ERNEST P. CAPOZZI


1963 - 2020
ERNEST P. CAPOZZI Obituary
CAPOZZI, Ernest Paul Age 56, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Ernie was born in Brockton, MA on June 14, 1963. After moving with his family to Cape Cod, Ernie graduated with honors from Harwich High School in 1981. He then went on to study Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he earned a Bachelor Of Science degree in 1985. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Ernie's successful career path centered around sales and he worked in both the medical technology and contract furniture industries. Ernie was an avid sailor and golfer and was happiest spending time with his family by the ocean. His easygoing disposition and kind heart made him a friend to all. Ernie is survived by his children Lauren, Christopher, and Thomas Capozzi and their mother Amanda Capozzi, all of Walpole, his parents Geno and Shirley Capozzi of South Yarmouth, siblings Michael Capozzi of Danvers, Gina Champ of Dennis, and Cheryl Capozzi of Dennis as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to continued social distancing protocols, a Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020
