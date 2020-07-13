|
MORRISON, Ernest Peter Jr. Age 95, of Brockton, previously of Rockland, husband to the late Jean E. (Scanlan) Morrison, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at BayPointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Brockton. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a loving and supportive son, brother, and uncle. He and his wife Jean celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on September 29, 2019.
Born in Somerville on June 16, 1925, Ernie was the son of the late Ernest P. Morrison, Sr. and Anna (DeMille) Morrison. He was a 1943 graduate of Medford High School.
Ernie was a longtime delivery driver for the Navy Exchange at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Subsequently, he retrained as a chef, working for many years at Kelly's Landing in South Weymouth. Throughout his life, Ernie pursued his love of music, working as a drummer in multiple bands.
Ernie is survived by his children, Donna M. Cruise and her husband Brockton City Councilor Tim Cruise, Paul D. Morrison and his wife In?s Vitug of Brighton, Lynne E. Grimaldi and her husband Andrew of Northampton, and David M. Morrison of Boston, his grandchildren, Caroline Cruise, Michael Cruise (Stephanie), Joseph Cruise, John Grimaldi and Nicholas Grimaldi, and his sisters-in-law Sophie (Peg) Morrison of Woburn and Ellie Morrison of Danvers. He is also survived by Jean's extended family and many loving nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his loving wife Jean and his siblings Dorothy King (Russell), Virginia Brodette (George), Elaine Kleiman (Al), Jack Morrison, Bob Morrison, and Jean Sanford (Earl) Billingsley (Bob).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Services will be private. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, BROCKTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020