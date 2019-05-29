|
LEFFLER, Ernest R. Age 86, of Tewksbury, died on Tues., May 28. Graduate of Everett High School, and was a lifelong truck driver. Husband of the late Harriett Ann (Hrubes) Leffler, with whom he shared 53 years together; former husband of Barbara Ann (Sehlin) DellIsola. Brother of Janet Giuliano and husband Dr. Frank Giuliano; the late June Amigo and husband Al, and Anthony Leffler and his wife Stephanie; children, Ernest Leffler and wife Karen, Eric Leffler and wife Maryann, Kirk Leffler, Derek
Leffler and wife Michelle, Helen Hodgdon and John Hodgdon; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated on Mon., June 3, at 10 AM. in St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220, or online at heart.org Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, HAVERHILL. For guestbook, please visit driscollcares.com Driscoll Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019