Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 S Main St
Haverhill, MA 01835
(978) 374-0000
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST LEFFLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST R. LEFFLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERNEST R. LEFFLER Obituary
LEFFLER, Ernest R. Age 86, of Tewksbury, died on Tues., May 28. Graduate of Everett High School, and was a lifelong truck driver. Husband of the late Harriett Ann (Hrubes) Leffler, with whom he shared 53 years together; former husband of Barbara Ann (Sehlin) DellIsola. Brother of Janet Giuliano and husband Dr. Frank Giuliano; the late June Amigo and husband Al, and Anthony Leffler and his wife Stephanie; children, Ernest Leffler and wife Karen, Eric Leffler and wife Maryann, Kirk Leffler, Derek

Leffler and wife Michelle, Helen Hodgdon and John Hodgdon; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated on Mon., June 3, at 10 AM. in St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220, or online at heart.org Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, HAVERHILL. For guestbook, please visit driscollcares.com Driscoll Funeral Home

Haverhill

(978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now