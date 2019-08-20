|
|
TORGERSEN, Ernest J. Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on August 17th. Beloved husband of the late Jean (McWilliams) Torgersen. Devoted father of Therese Guzman of Everett, Ernest and Robert of East Boston, Stephen of Easton, Ronald of Manchester, NH, and Joseph of Georgetown. Adored grandfather of 8 grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Ernie's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street Orient Heights, EAST BOSTON, on Monday evening, August 26th for a Memorial Visitation from 4:00 to 8:00pm and again on Tuesday morning at 11AM at Sacred Heart Church, Brooks Street, East Boston. Ernie was a Navy veteran in the Korean conflict, lifetime member of the , past member of the Local 151 and the St. Mary's Men's Club. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019