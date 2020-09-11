KLEIN, Ernest Victor "Ernie" Passed away Tuesday in Eastham, MA at age 87. Ernie was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1933, the first child of Maria Schick Klein and Frank Klein. With Germany's invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1939, the family fled to England. Surviving the German Luftwaffe's bombing of London in the Spring of 1940, the family made their way to Havana, Cuba and finally on to New York City in November of 1940. Ernie attended Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City and then graduated with honors from Brown University in 1954.



Ernie enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was quickly recognized for his German language skills. He was posted to Berlin, Germany. There he served in an Army intelligence unit gathering information on Soviet and Warsaw Pact forces at the height of the cold war. Completing his military service in 1956, Ernie returned to the United States where he became reacquainted with Leonora Daniels, a former classmate at Brown. The couple married in October of 1958 and moved to Washington, DC where Ernie attended Georgetown Law School on the GI Bill. Three children soon followed.



The young family moved to Boston in 1961 and Ernie joined the law firm of Gaston & Snow. He became the youngest partner in the firm's history and went on to be recognized as one of the nation's leading authorities on mutual fund law. He completed his distinguished law career at Wilmer Hale, serving as Chairman of their Investment Management Group.



Widowed by the death of his first wife Nora in 1988, Ernie met Susan Williamson of Saddle River, NJ in 1990. The couple wed a year later and enjoyed a loving relationship for 29 years. In 2000, Sue and Ernie welcomed their daughter Olivia to the family.



Ernie was a 60 year resident of Beacon Hill and loved the City of Boston. He also loved travel, reading, skiing and was an avid tennis player. He was a Founding Board Member of Tenacity, the Boston based organization that serves urban youth through tennis and academic programs, and was on its board for 16 years.







