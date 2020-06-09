Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ERNESTINE C. (CAVICCHI) GRASSO

ERNESTINE C. (CAVICCHI) GRASSO Obituary
GRASSO, Ernestine C. (Cavicchi) Of Burlington, formerly of Medford & Arlington, July 8, 2020. Daughter of the late Ernest & Teresa (Manzi) Cavicchi. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank R. Grasso. Proud mother of Frank W. Grasso (Jennifer Basil) of Lake Carmel, NY, Ernest R. Grasso (Karen Brooks Grasso) of Chelmsford, MA, & the late William R. Grasso. Treasured friend of the late Charles Bevilacqua, of Burlington, MA. Beloved cousin of Jean Couture (East Greenwich, RI). She was the cherished grandmother of Joseph Grasso, Laura Grasso, & Christian Murphy. Loving Aunt of Kenneth Grasso, Angela (Grasso) Alex, Stephen Grasso, and Linda Grasso. Ernestine was a gifted singer who adored music & performed with the Arlington Philharmonic for over 50 years. Later in life she became a world traveler, reveling in the food, the people, & the history. Another gift was her cooking, & the sound of her humming beautiful opera as she prepared holiday meals is a precious memory. A private interment will be held on Friday, June 12th at 1pm at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, MA. A Remembrance will be held at a later date (TBA). Please contact family members if interested. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the or the Arlington Philharmonic www.arlingtonphilharmonic.org/ For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020
