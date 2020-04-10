|
|
KARPENKO, Ernestine T. (Strunk) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, age 73, daughter of Louise (Sera) Strunk and late father Delmar Strunk, passed away peacefully at Wakefield Center & Rehab on Wednesday, April 8th. She was born on October 15, 1946. She was a 1964 graduate of Chelsea High and worked as a medical secretary at the Chelsea Soldier's Home. She loved Foxwoods casino, bowling, reading, and crossword puzzles. Survived by beloved husband Richard Karpenko, son Derek Karpenko, daughter Dannielle (Karpenko) Jackson, and granddaughter Amanda Karpenko. Sister of the late Edward Strunk and Gregory Strunk. Also survived by her good friend and sister-in-law Carol Desimone, great friend Sheila McKeering and many other friends and relatives. Due to the present health crisis, Services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MS Society at support.mymsaa.org/donate For condolences: www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020