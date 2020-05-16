|
MARTINIELLO, Ernesto Of Medford, May 11th. Beloved husband of the late Grazia (Mattaliano) Martiniello. Devoted father of Josephine Olsen and her husband Michael of Saugus, and Joanne Martiniello. Loving grandfather of Michael and Katelin Olsen and Jeffrey Murphy. Dear brother of Carmen Martiniello of Medford, Jerry Martiniello of Woburn, Mario Martiniello of Wilmington, Chiara Rossetti of Medford, and the late Giuseppe Martiniello.
Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and burial for Ernesto will be private. A Mass for Ernesto will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Patrick Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020