Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNESTO MARTINIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNESTO MARTINIELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNESTO MARTINIELLO Obituary
MARTINIELLO, Ernesto Of Medford, May 11th. Beloved husband of the late Grazia (Mattaliano) Martiniello. Devoted father of Josephine Olsen and her husband Michael of Saugus, and Joanne Martiniello. Loving grandfather of Michael and Katelin Olsen and Jeffrey Murphy. Dear brother of Carmen Martiniello of Medford, Jerry Martiniello of Woburn, Mario Martiniello of Wilmington, Chiara Rossetti of Medford, and the late Giuseppe Martiniello.

Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and burial for Ernesto will be private. A Mass for Ernesto will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Patrick Parish, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNESTO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -