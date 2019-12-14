Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Susanna's Church
Dedham, MA
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
FEDERICO , Ersilia (Finocchio) Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale and Poggiofiorito, Italy, December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nerio Federico. Devoted mother of John Federico and his wife Starr Crumpton of East Longmeadow, James Federico and his wife Cheryl of Stoughton, Anna Hardy and her husband Douglas of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Dedham. Loving grandmother of Cesare, Marchello, Sarah, Jessica, Victoria, and Tyler and great-grandmother of Wakinyan. Sister of Maria Sciola, Rosa Sellitto, Mario Finocchio, Nicoletta D'Alessandro and the late Guido and Palma Finocchio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, December 16th, from 5-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17th, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Susanna's Church, Dedham, at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Entombment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
