ERVIN HENRY HOFFART


1924 - 2020
HOFFART, Ervin Henry Age 95, of Needham, MA, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Tippett Home in Needham. Ervin was born in Plainview, Nebraska, on October 28, 1924. He served in the Navy during WWII, before earning Bachelor's and Master's degrees in physics from the University of Nebraska. He had a long career teaching and working in educational development. In the 1950's and 1960's, he worked on the PSSC Physics program at MIT and contributed to the resulting textbook used widely in high schools in the 1960's and beyond. Mr. Hoffart was quietly passionate about teaching & science education in particular. His desire to share his expertise internationally led him to volunteer with the Peace Corps in Dominica and with AID in Ethiopia in the 1990's. He is survived by his wife, Marian, a daughter, Peggy (Gary Calore), a son, Philip, and 3 grandchildren, Emma, Andrew, & Michael. He was predeceased by a daughter, Marcia, and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Schaefer. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ervin's name to a would be appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
