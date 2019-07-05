Boston Globe Obituaries
ESTA A. PANORA Obituary
PANORA, Esta A. In Orient Heights, East Boston, June 25th, following a 20 year struggle with various metastatic cancers at 57 years. Beloved daughter of the late Phyllis M. (Frederico) Panora-Erickson & the late Edward Panora & the late William F. Erickson. Beloved sister to Steven E. Panora & wife Carol of Malden & Jennifer Hovey & husband Phillip of Andover, CT. Cherished aunt of Stephanie & Vincent Panora & Jamie Goad. Dear niece of Connie Surette. Also lovingly survived by several cousins & many friends. Family & friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, July 9th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon), followed by the Funeral Service in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m., and immediately followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Remembrances may be made to the . Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
