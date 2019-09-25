|
FOLEY, Estella Marie (Cronin) Of Brighton, age 100, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of September 25th. She was born on August 9th, 1919 in Bath, New Brunswick, Canada to John W. and Susan E. (Boyd) Cronin. She was a sibling to six brothers and sisters Irene, Frank, Daniel, Vincent, Walter and Kathleen. At the age of 19, Marie left home to go to Nursing School at the Madigan Hospital on Houlton, ME. She became a nurse, and not long after in 1945 joined the US Army Nurse Corp. as a First Lieutenant and served honorably until 1947. She received the WWII Victory Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. After her service, Marie settled in the Boston area and eventually met Charles W. Foley of Brighton who, she married in 1956. Charlie and Marie had a large circle of friends and enjoyed countless family gatherings together for 42 years. She had two children, Ellen Susan and Charles Stephan. Marie worked as a nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton for over 25 years, until her retirement. In her retirement, Marie cared intently for her two grandchildren, Shannon Marie and Ericka Ann of Natick. Marie's devotion to her faith made her a regular for many years at St. Columbkille, Brighton and most recently St. Michaels Chapel in Chelsea with Father Patrick Healy. Marie lived in Natick in her recent years with her son and beloved daughter-in-law Kelley and was a regular attendee of the Natick Senior Center knitting club. She enjoyed many weekends and vacations on Cape Cod with her family for the last 18 years. Marie was greatly loved by many people, which was noticeable most recently at her 100th birthday party attended by 130 people in Natick, MA. Marie is survived by her remaining sibling Kathleen Newell of Ottawa, Ontario, CA, daughter Ellen and her husband John Murphy of Brighton, son Charles and his wife Kelley of Natick, MA. Also, her beloved granddaughters Shannon and Ericka both of Natick, MA. She had numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom traveled from all over North America to attend her recent birthday. She loved all her family and friends with all her heart. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, September 28th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, September 27th from 4-8 pm. Marie will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the St. Columbkille Partnership School Scholarship Fund, 25 Arlington St., Brighton, MA 02135. For guestbook and directions visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019