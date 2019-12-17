|
|
ABBENE, Estelle Alyce "Stella" (Zolla) At 99 & 1/2 years young, formerly of Revere, in Peabody, December 16th, following a brief illness. "Stella" would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Abbene. Adoring mother to Maris Louise Abbene of Medfield & cherished grandmother of Nathaniel William Thompson & his fiancée Meaghan Hoyt of Framingham. Dear sister to Marion Y. Zolla of Chelsea, William R. Zolla of Danvers & the late Louise DeStefano & husband Joseph, Evelyn Corea & husband Frank, Frank E. Zolla, James A. Zolla, Jr. & brother Richard P. Zolla. Special aunt to Ronald W. Zolla & his wife Lee, Toni Sicari & her husband Sebastian, Leslie Zolla & many other Abbene nieces & nephews. Also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law Atty. Antonio Abbene, Jr. & his wife Florence of Revere. "Stella" was predeceased by her parents, James A. & Louise (Sessa) Zolla & her Abbene family, Dante & Marie Abbene, Benjamin & Mary Abbene & Leo & Anna Pistorino. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, December 20th at 9:30 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 10:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours are Thursday, Dec. 19th in the Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Recognized artist & member of the Copley Society & the Wayland, Marblehead & Swampscott Art Associations. Member of the Bellevue Country & Golf Club of Melrose, Eucharistic Minister for Immaculate Conception Parish of Revere. The family is most grateful to Care Dimensions Hospice staff, aides & nurses who lovingly cared for her & most especially & eternally grateful to Dr. Anju Nohria, M.D., David Molway, N.P. & their associates at Brigham & Women's Cardiovascular Center for their decades of extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019