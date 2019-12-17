Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTELLE ABBENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLE ALYCE "STELLA" (ZOLLA) ABBENE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTELLE ALYCE "STELLA" (ZOLLA) ABBENE Obituary
ABBENE, Estelle Alyce "Stella" (Zolla) At 99 & 1/2 years young, formerly of Revere, in Peabody, December 16th, following a brief illness. "Stella" would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Abbene. Adoring mother to Maris Louise Abbene of Medfield & cherished grandmother of Nathaniel William Thompson & his fiancée Meaghan Hoyt of Framingham. Dear sister to Marion Y. Zolla of Chelsea, William R. Zolla of Danvers & the late Louise DeStefano & husband Joseph, Evelyn Corea & husband Frank, Frank E. Zolla, James A. Zolla, Jr. & brother Richard P. Zolla. Special aunt to Ronald W. Zolla & his wife Lee, Toni Sicari & her husband Sebastian, Leslie Zolla & many other Abbene nieces & nephews. Also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law Atty. Antonio Abbene, Jr. & his wife Florence of Revere. "Stella" was predeceased by her parents, James A. & Louise (Sessa) Zolla & her Abbene family, Dante & Marie Abbene, Benjamin & Mary Abbene & Leo & Anna Pistorino. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, December 20th at 9:30 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 10:30 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours are Thursday, Dec. 19th in the Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Recognized artist & member of the Copley Society & the Wayland, Marblehead & Swampscott Art Associations. Member of the Bellevue Country & Golf Club of Melrose, Eucharistic Minister for Immaculate Conception Parish of Revere. The family is most grateful to Care Dimensions Hospice staff, aides & nurses who lovingly cared for her & most especially & eternally grateful to Dr. Anju Nohria, M.D., David Molway, N.P. & their associates at Brigham & Women's Cardiovascular Center for their decades of extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -