ESTELLE ANNE (COPEMAN) JOHNSON
1928 - 2020-12-01
JOHNSON, Estelle Anne (Copeman) Age 92, of Winthrop, MA, died on December 1, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Estelle Marie (Casey) Copeman and John W. Copeman of East Boston. Beloved wife of the late Edward Conant Johnson. Beloved sister of the late John W. Copeman, Jr. Loving mother of Thomas E. Johnson and his wife Deborah, Nancy A. DeGregorio and her husband Mark, and Kevin P. Johnson. Also survived by her 3 loving grandchildren Meredith Johnson, Mark DeGregorio, Jr., and Jessica Johnson, and her 2 great-grandchildren Giuliana and Dominic DeGregorio. In addition, Estelle is survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Winthrop High School in 1944, she spent most of her career working as an insurance underwriter at Commercial Union Insurance Company in Boston. She brought great joy to, and will be greatly missed by, her family, friends, and everyone whom she touched. A private interment will be held at Winthrop Cemetery, Monday, December 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service at St. John's Church, Winthrop, will occur in 2021 at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Estelle's name is preferred to Mass Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) at www.mspca.org/donate-now To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
