BENATUIL, Estelle Of Hyde Park, entered into rest on August 5, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved mother of Steven and Leo. Loving sister of the late Alan Skersey and Bebe Skersey. Cherished grandmother of Alex, Brad, Devin, Adam, and the late Jarod. Devoted great-grandmother of Haley, Madison, Vivian, Alexander, and Robinson. Dear aunt of Mark Skersey, Robin Peck, and Karen Shaunessey. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE. Interment at Bessarabian Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her honor may be donated to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019