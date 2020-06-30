Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTELLE CORIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLE (WASSERMAN) CORIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTELLE (WASSERMAN) CORIN Obituary
CORIN, Estelle (Wasserman) Age 88, of Peabody, died June 29th. Beloved wife of the late Julian "Yudi" Corin. Devoted mother of Sharon Salvucci & her husband Daniel, Arlyne Salvato, & Alan Corin & his wife Patricia. Dear sister of Brenda & Joel Cohn. Loving grandmother of Jordan B. Salvato, Cara E. Corin, Noah R. Corin, Aaron J. Corin & Jayana J. Salvucci. Loving aunt to Alayna Cohn, Dina Thatcher, Sam Cohn, & Steven, Amy, Ben & Max Cohn, Norma & Warren Epstein,& Jeffrey & Alison Corin. She also leaves behind Jordan's loving father, Karl Salvato. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Diabetes Association, the MSPCA or the Arbor Day Foundation. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at Tifereth Israel of Revere cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett at 11AM. Due to the Covid -19 crisis, social distancing & face masks will be required. For guestbook & directions, www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -