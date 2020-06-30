|
|
CORIN, Estelle (Wasserman) Age 88, of Peabody, died June 29th. Beloved wife of the late Julian "Yudi" Corin. Devoted mother of Sharon Salvucci & her husband Daniel, Arlyne Salvato, & Alan Corin & his wife Patricia. Dear sister of Brenda & Joel Cohn. Loving grandmother of Jordan B. Salvato, Cara E. Corin, Noah R. Corin, Aaron J. Corin & Jayana J. Salvucci. Loving aunt to Alayna Cohn, Dina Thatcher, Sam Cohn, & Steven, Amy, Ben & Max Cohn, Norma & Warren Epstein,& Jeffrey & Alison Corin. She also leaves behind Jordan's loving father, Karl Salvato. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Diabetes Association, the MSPCA or the Arbor Day Foundation. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at Tifereth Israel of Revere cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett at 11AM. Due to the Covid -19 crisis, social distancing & face masks will be required. For guestbook & directions, www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020