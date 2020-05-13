Boston Globe Obituaries
ESTELLE D. (PLANTE) UNNI

ESTELLE D. (PLANTE) UNNI Obituary
UNNI, Estelle D. (Plante) Formerly of North Reading, MA and Kennebunk, ME, died peacefully surrounded by her three sons on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Unni. Loving mother of Rev. John J. Unni of St. Cecilia Parish, Boston, Joseph and his wife Cindy of Wilmington, and Paul and his wife Diane of Ellwood City, PA. Loving "Grammy" of Paige, Hannah, and Isabella Unni. Sister of Lorraine McDonough of South Portland, ME, and Ronald Plante of Avon Park, FL and her much loved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Natalie Todaro-Blake of Chapel Hill, NC. Estelle will be interred with her late husband Frank at a private Committal Service at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading, MA. As we make our way through these unprecedented times, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church in Boston when the time is right to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations in Estelle's memory may be made to "St. Cecilia Parish - The Estelle Fund" at www.stceciliaboston.org or to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
