DOHERTY, Estelle (Duran) "Tootie" Of Woburn, Wednesday, September 18th. Beloved wife of the late J. Barry Doherty, Sr. Loving mother of Barry Doherty of Woburn, Paul Doherty, his wife Lisa of Stoneham, Colleen Pavone, her husband John of Tewksbury, David Doherty of Woburn, Robert Doherty of Southbridge, Timothy Doherty of New Orleans, and Sharon Boyd, her husband Eddie of Woburn. Dear sister of the late John F. "Jughead" Duran, Jr. Dear sister-in-law of Ruthie Duran of Woburn, Jean Walsh, her late husband Tom of IL, the late Edward Doherty, the late Hugh and Millicent Doherty, Charles Fallon, his late wife Nancy of Woburn and Brendan Doherty, his wife Eileen of Wilmington. Cherished grandmother of Edward Boyd Jr. and Rebecca Gamsby, Michael, and Danny and Melissa Boyd, Shayla Pavone, Taylor, Brooke, Brendan, Jr., Beth and Colin Doherty. Proud great-grandmother of Brayden and Bryson Boyd. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Funeral from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Wednesday, September 25th at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 11. Calling Hours on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Mrs. Doherty's memory to the Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938, and the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019