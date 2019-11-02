|
|
DUBIN, Estelle (Kliger) Age 88, a 58-year resident of Peabody. Entered Eternal Rest on October 31, 2019. A native of Chelsea, she was the devoted wife for 65 years to Murray Dubin. Beloved mother of Annette Dubin, Diane & her late husband Thomas Byron, Helene & her husband Scott Baum, and Brian & his wife Miya Dubin. Cherished grandmother of her 5 grandchildren, Cody, Matthew, Connor, Jaclyn, Hailey & great-grandson Noah. Known for her sense of humor, loving personality, and ability to bake and host wonderful parties. Affectionately known as Grammy her love of family was extraordinary. Estelle's many friends benefited by her kind nature and generosity. Estelle will be missed by everyone she leaves behind. Services at the Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive (off Route 114,) Peabody, on Wednesday, November 6 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019