FREEMAN, Estelle (Freeman) Age 94, of Newton, on Friday, October 9, 2020. For 64 years, beloved wife of the late Sidney Freeman. Devoted daughter of the late Alexander & Rebecca (Katzenberg) Freeman. Loving mother of Jacqueline Freeman, and Joanne Freeman & her husband Mark Klemer, and cherished grandmother of Alexander Freeman Klemer. Dear sister of the late Anne Morris and sister-in-law of Helen Gursha and Shirley Himmelfarb. Fond aunt of Jane S. Morris and Steven & Sandra Morris. A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High Street, Boston MA 02110, www.cjp.org
