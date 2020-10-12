1/1
ESTELLE (FREEMAN) FREEMAN
FREEMAN, Estelle (Freeman) Age 94, of Newton, on Friday, October 9, 2020. For 64 years, beloved wife of the late Sidney Freeman. Devoted daughter of the late Alexander & Rebecca (Katzenberg) Freeman. Loving mother of Jacqueline Freeman, and Joanne Freeman & her husband Mark Klemer, and cherished grandmother of Alexander Freeman Klemer. Dear sister of the late Anne Morris and sister-in-law of Helen Gursha and Shirley Himmelfarb. Fond aunt of Jane S. Morris and Steven & Sandra Morris. A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High Street, Boston MA 02110, www.cjp.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
