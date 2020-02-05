|
HOCHBERG, Estelle (Broude) Of Newton and Rockport on Monday, February 3, 2020. For 65 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Alvin S. Hochberg. Loving mother of Betsy Hochberg (Dan Bakinowski) of Hamilton, Ann Hochberg (Dr. Howard Weinstein) of Newton, Bill (Mirna) Hochberg of Los Angeles, CA and the late Nancy Hochberg (her surviving husband Richard Higgins). Adored grandmother of Rachael & Emma, Elizabeth & Allison, David, Aaron & Rebecca, Christopher and great-grandmother of Isabella, Nevaeha and Estella. Dear sister of Jane Nason and the late Barbara Plumley and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and Shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451. www.jfcsboston.org or the MGH Marathon Team for Pediatric Cancer, c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. https://giving.massgeneral.org/ways-to-give Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020