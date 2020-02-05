Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTELLE HOCHBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLE (BROUDE) HOCHBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTELLE (BROUDE) HOCHBERG Obituary
HOCHBERG, Estelle (Broude) Of Newton and Rockport on Monday, February 3, 2020. For 65 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Alvin S. Hochberg. Loving mother of Betsy Hochberg (Dan Bakinowski) of Hamilton, Ann Hochberg (Dr. Howard Weinstein) of Newton, Bill (Mirna) Hochberg of Los Angeles, CA and the late Nancy Hochberg (her surviving husband Richard Higgins). Adored grandmother of Rachael & Emma, Elizabeth & Allison, David, Aaron & Rebecca, Christopher and great-grandmother of Isabella, Nevaeha and Estella. Dear sister of Jane Nason and the late Barbara Plumley and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and Shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451. www.jfcsboston.org or the MGH Marathon Team for Pediatric Cancer, c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. https://giving.massgeneral.org/ways-to-give Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -