ESTELLE I. (LARAWAY) MIKE
MIKE, Estelle I. (Laraway) Of Norton, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard Mike. Devoted mother of Mika L. Verna and her husband Roger of Wrentham, Steven R. Mike of Onset, Scott A. Mike of New Bedford and Kim I. Loafman and her husband Patrick of Washington. Cherished grandmother of Andee L. Verna and her husband James M. Lynch of Burrillville, RI. Precious great grandmother of Finn and Ella. Daughter of the late Stephen and Albina (Marchand) Laraway. Leaving behind her fiance, Alex Sperdigliozzi, of North Attleboro, MA. Dedicated member of the Norwood DAV and recognized for her many hours of volunteer services and selfless acts of kindness. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home in NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Disabled American Veterans State House, Room 546 Boston, MA 02133 or to St. George Orthodox Church, 6 Atwood Ave., Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

Kraw-KornackFuneralHome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
