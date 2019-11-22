|
|
LESSER, Estelle (Price) Age 90, of Florida and formerly Newton, entered into rest November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to Stanley Lesser. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bessie (Bernstein) Price. Devoted mother of Steven Lesser, his late wife Eileen, and Susan Lesser-Seltzer and her husband Jeff. Proud grandmother of Jason and Avery, and great-grandmother of Olivia and Jordan. Dear sister of the late Eleanor and Sumner Prell, Betsy and the late Bernard Price. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. We will miss her energy, love, spirit, and smile which followed her everywhere. A Funeral Service for Estelle will take place on Monday, November 25 at 10:00 AM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., CANTON, MA with interment immediately following at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Memorial Observance will be at the home of Susan and Jeff Seltzer, on Monday following Burial until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019