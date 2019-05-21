CARNEY, Estelle Lucy (LeBlanc) Of Chelmsford, formerly of West Newton, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home at the age of 91. Born in Waltham, on March 3, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Mary (Poirier) LeBlanc. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Carney Sr. and the caring mother of the late Edward Carney Jr. Estelle worked as a telephone operator, an assistant special education teacher and a draft room coordinator. She enjoyed bowling and she belonged to the card group at Sunny Acres.



Estelle is survived by a sister, Marie Turner and her husband Joe, of Billerica, she also left behind several loving nieces, nephews and godchildren, who all have fond memories of Estelle. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara (Vilma) Kadish and her brother, Hubert LeBlanc Jr.



The family of Estelle would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Sunny Acres for the excellent and endearing care and support they gave to Estelle for the past 11 years.



Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Estelle's life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Charles Church at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated in Estelle's name to: Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 254 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com



Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019