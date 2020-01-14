Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTELLE NOVELETSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLE "STELLY" (PEARLMAN) NOVELETSKY


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTELLE "STELLY" (PEARLMAN) NOVELETSKY Obituary
NOVELETSKY, Estelle "Stelly" (Pearlman) Estelle "Stelly" (Pearlman) Noveletsky of Swampscott, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12. Born April 27, 1927, loving daughter of the late Harry Pearlman and Minnie (Davis), dear sister of the late Belle Norman and her late husband George and beloved wife of the late Arthur Noveletsky. Devoted mother of Todd Finestone and wife Marian of Belmont Andrew Finestone and wife Blaire of Salem, Steven Noveletsky and wife Kimberly of Florida and the late Michael Noveletsky. Loving grandmother of Emma Finestone, Nicholas Finestone, Stephen Swasey and Tasha Noveletsky. A graduate of Revere High School and Salem Teachers College Class of 1948, she will be fondly remembered for her warmth and devotion to family and many friends. A Graveside Service was held at Sinai Memorial Park in Danvers. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -