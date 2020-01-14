|
NOVELETSKY, Estelle "Stelly" (Pearlman) Estelle "Stelly" (Pearlman) Noveletsky of Swampscott, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12. Born April 27, 1927, loving daughter of the late Harry Pearlman and Minnie (Davis), dear sister of the late Belle Norman and her late husband George and beloved wife of the late Arthur Noveletsky. Devoted mother of Todd Finestone and wife Marian of Belmont Andrew Finestone and wife Blaire of Salem, Steven Noveletsky and wife Kimberly of Florida and the late Michael Noveletsky. Loving grandmother of Emma Finestone, Nicholas Finestone, Stephen Swasey and Tasha Noveletsky. A graduate of Revere High School and Salem Teachers College Class of 1948, she will be fondly remembered for her warmth and devotion to family and many friends. A Graveside Service was held at Sinai Memorial Park in Danvers. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020