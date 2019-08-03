|
|
HEBB, Estelle S. (Martin) Of Malden, in Canton, CT, on Dec. 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Norman S. Hebb. Devoted mother of Randolph (Randy) E. Hebb of New Hartford, CT and Wendy D. Conrad and husband Thomas of Malden. Loving sister of the late Natalie L. O'Hearn of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Todd Newman and his wife Kelly of Malden and Rachael Hebb of MD & Emily Hebb of NC. Loving great-grandmother of Theodore & Evangeline Newman. Loving aunt of Brian & Nancy O'Hearn. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service for Estelle, in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, with a Visiting Hour from 9- 10AM prior to the service at 10 AM, followed by interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Angell Memorial Hospital, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obituary & directions: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019