MARCHIONI, Esther A. (Tocci) Lifelong resident of the Newton village of Nonantum, Jan. 15, 2020. Age 92. Esther was daughter of the late John and Virginia (Gregorio) Tocci. Beloved wife for 48 years of the late Alfred Marchioni. Devoted mother to Deborah and her husband Louis DeSimone, Sandra and her husband Donald Keefe, all of Newton, Alfred Marchioni, Jr. of Billerica and Alan Marchioni and his wife Monica of Salem, NH. Esther was grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to 13. Esther was the last surviving of 14 siblings. Esther was devoted to her entire extended family, consisting of many nieces and nephews and their families. Esther was a member of the Fiore d'Italia Lodge in Nonantum for years until its dissolution. She was a greeter at the Saturday 4 o'clock Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Esther was an avid golfer in the warm weather and enjoyed bowling in the winter months. She enjoyed Penny Poker with her sisters and bocce and cooking. She loved baking cookies and always a Coors Lite with her lunch and dinner. The memories are endless. Esther will be missed for her overwhelming passion for life and by all who loved her. Esther's family asks that flowers not be sent to the wake. Instead, donations in her name may be made to: , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St. (Rt. 16), NEWTON, Monday, Jan. 20 from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial private. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020