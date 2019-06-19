Boston Globe Obituaries
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
38 Oakes St
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER REPPUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER A. REPPUCCI

ESTHER A. REPPUCCI Obituary

ESTHER A. REPPUCCI Obituary
REPPUCCI, Esther A. Of Everett, June 19. Beloved daughter of the late Ausilio and Ersilia (DeMaria) Reppucci. Dear and devoted sister of Anna M. Sasso and her husband, Joseph of Everett and the late Angelo Reppucci and his surviving children. Loving aunt of Richard Sasso of Everett, James Sasso and his wife, Carolyn of Revere and Thomas Sasso and his wife, Sharon of Wakefield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Esther's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Sunday, June 23 from 2-5 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
