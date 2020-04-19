|
BOLIVAR, Esther (Melanson) Beloved wife of the late Harold R. Bolivar, with whom she celebrated 69 years of marriage, a resident of Reading for over 70 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, at home, surrounded by loved ones. Esther was the loving daughter of the late Louis and Delores (Comeau) Melanson. Esther was devoted to her family and loved to be busy. She was a devoted mother to daughter Delores (Bolivar) DeCicco and her husband Frank of East Hampstead, NH and Harold (Reggie) Bolivar, Jr. and his wife Cindi of Reading MA. She is the grandmother of Frank DeCicco and his wife Jess of Costa Mesa, CA, Mark DeCicco and his wife Kim of Walpole, MA, Lauren (Decicco) DeLuca and husband Mike of Plaistow, NH, Jennifer (Bolivar) DeMoura and husband Kris of Ashburnham, MA and the late Joey Bolivar of Reading, MA. She is the great-grandmother of Creighton and Kielyn DeMoura, Isabella and Max DeCicco, Lola and Liv DeCicco, and Leo DeLuca. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, Viewing and Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or Sawtelle Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For information and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020