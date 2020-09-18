1/
ESTHER (LITCOFSKY) BORNSTEIN
BORNSTEIN, Esther (Litcofsky) Of Randolph, formerly of Brockton, MA, on September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Bornstein. Devoted mother of Paul and his wife Paula Bornstein, and the late Gary and Robert Bornstein. Proud grandmother of David Bornstein. Loving sister of the late Sylvia Brody, Mark Lane, Anne Mazor, and Sarah Bolin. Loving aunt of Karyn Smith and her husband Paul, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory may be made to the National Tay-Sachs and Allied Disease Association, 2001 Beacon St., #204, Boston, MA 02135.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
