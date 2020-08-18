|
|
DARMETKO, Esther On Monday, August 17th, Esther Darmetko passed away peacefully at her home in Scituate. She leaves behind a loving family, two adored brothers, Jack and Dave Hazergian, who predeceased her. She was the adored & loving wife of William Darmetko, the beloved mother of Billy Darmetko and partner Carol Renzi, & daughter Denise Darmetko and partner Clifford Scimone, son Michael and wife Christine Darmetko and grandmother of Alex and Paul Darmetko. Esther's indomitable spirit & love for all her family will be missed, but her bigger than life personality will live on & be eternity cherished in the hearts of all who knew her. Private Services will be held for immediate family at St. Mary's cemetery.
View the online memorial for Esther DARMETKO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020