More Obituaries for ESTHER STRAFUSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER ELIZABETH (SMITH) STRAFUSS

ESTHER ELIZABETH (SMITH) STRAFUSS Obituary
STRAFUSS, Esther Elizabeth (Smith) Age 94, of Wayland, died peacefully on April 24, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Lee Strafuss who died in 1990 and devoted mother of Arthur L. Strafuss and his wife Deborah of Wayland, Debra A. Stewart and her husband Randall of Wayland and Karen S. Fitzgerald and her husband Timothy of Waltham. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 nephews. She was the sister of the late Walter E. Smith, Jr. Due to the current health situation, all Services will be private for her family with Burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. A Celebration of Esther's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Esther's memory be sent to Brookhaven Hospice or Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center Resident Council. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and updated funeral information, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
