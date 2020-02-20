Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Agnes Church
186 Woburn Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER EVELYN LARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTHER EVELYN LARSON Obituary
LARSON, Esther Evelyn Age 86, formerly of Everett, MA, died peacefully at Advinia Care in Wilmington, MA on February 17, 2020. Esther grew up in Everett, MA, the daughter of the late Esther V. (McCarren) and Clarence L. Larson, the sister of the late Marie B. Phaneuf. She graduated from Everett HS in 1949 and worked for many years in the insurance industry. She finished her career as an executive assistant at Massachusetts Development & Technology Corporation, in Boston, MA. She was an avid sports fan and loyal supporter of the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots, as well as a lifelong animal lover. She is survived by her eldest sister, Sr. Clarence Marie, CSC, her brother David and sister-in-law Sheila Larson, and her sister Carolyn and husband Ronald Murro, as well as her niece and many dear nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Esther's Family on Monday, February 24th, from 9am-10am in the Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING. Parking attendants and elevator are available. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Esther's Eternal Life will be held following the Visitation, at 10:30am, in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading. Contributions in Esther's Memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH 03561, or to a . For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -