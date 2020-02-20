|
LARSON, Esther Evelyn Age 86, formerly of Everett, MA, died peacefully at Advinia Care in Wilmington, MA on February 17, 2020. Esther grew up in Everett, MA, the daughter of the late Esther V. (McCarren) and Clarence L. Larson, the sister of the late Marie B. Phaneuf. She graduated from Everett HS in 1949 and worked for many years in the insurance industry. She finished her career as an executive assistant at Massachusetts Development & Technology Corporation, in Boston, MA. She was an avid sports fan and loyal supporter of the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots, as well as a lifelong animal lover. She is survived by her eldest sister, Sr. Clarence Marie, CSC, her brother David and sister-in-law Sheila Larson, and her sister Carolyn and husband Ronald Murro, as well as her niece and many dear nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Esther's Family on Monday, February 24th, from 9am-10am in the Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING. Parking attendants and elevator are available. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Esther's Eternal Life will be held following the Visitation, at 10:30am, in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading. Contributions in Esther's Memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH 03561, or to a . For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020