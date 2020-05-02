|
ISGUR, Esther (Weiner) Of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, May 2 at 98 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Louis & Anna Weiner. Beloved wife of the late Max Isgur. Loving mother of Louis Isgur & his wife Jane of Bridgewater and the late Marlene "Bonnie" Isgur. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and David Isgur. Dear sister of the late David Weiner and Evelyn Owen. A private Graveside Service will be held in Sharon Memorial Park on Monday, May 4. In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory may be made to a . Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020