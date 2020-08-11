Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ESTHER SIMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER J. (SEGAL) SIMON

ESTHER J. (SEGAL) SIMON Obituary
SIMON, Esther J. (Segal) Of Boston, formerly of Long Beach, CA on Monday, August 10, 2020. For 43 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Samuel "Sam" Simon. Loving mother of Steven Simon & Wendy Berland of Newton and Michael Simon & Claire Sufrin of Evanston, Illinois. Adored grandmother of Benjamin, Devorah, Netanya, Jacob, and Ethan. Dear sister of Eleanor Urstein and Barbara Beckman. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern Hillel https://www.northwesternhillel.org/giving or Greater Los Angeles Veterans Research and Education Foundation, PO Box 25027, Los Angeles, CA 90025-0027. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020
