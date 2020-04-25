Boston Globe Obituaries
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
ESTHER M. (SCIRPOLI) ARBIA


1935 - 2020
ARBIA, Esther M. (Scirpoli) In Revere, formerly of Worcester and East Boston, April 22, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Attilio V. "Leo" Arbia. Loving mother of John and his wife LeeAnn of Hanover and Andrew Arbia of Revere. Sister of Josephine Dansereau of Westborough and the late Frances. Grandmother of Maia and Aria Arbia. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions all Services are private. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our Tribute Page. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
