ARBIA, Esther M. (Scirpoli) In Revere, formerly of Worcester and East Boston, April 22, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Attilio V. "Leo" Arbia. Loving mother of John and his wife LeeAnn of Hanover and Andrew Arbia of Revere. Sister of Josephine Dansereau of Westborough and the late Frances. Grandmother of Maia and Aria Arbia. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions all Services are private. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our Tribute Page. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020