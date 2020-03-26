|
WOLFSON, Esther M. Age 95, of Stoughton, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward S. Wolfson. Loving mother of Jackie Wolfson and Lynda Taylor. Dear mother-in-law to Kenneth Taylor. Devoted sister of the late Sidney Milgram. A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Contributions in her memory may be made to BIDMC's Cognitive Neurology Fund for Alzheimer's Disease Research. Please visit www.levinechapels.com for donation instructions and to leave online condolences. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2020