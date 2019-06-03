|
NADEAU, Esther P. (Sawyer) June 2, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Edward Nadeau. Devoted mother of Susanne M. Nadeau, of Newburyport, and Pamela J. Nadeau, of Reading. Cherished sister of the late Victor Sawyer, Mary Nelson, June Crenshaw, and Ann Maccioli. Proud grandmother of Michael, Carly, and James, and great-grandmother of Bianca and Marcos. Visitation for Esther will be held on Wednesday, June 5th, from 4 – 6 PM, at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. All other services will be private. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019