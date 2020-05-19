|
RUBINOVITZ, Esther Age 95, of Dedham, and formerly of Brookline, died on May 15, 2020 of Covid 19. A native of Dorchester, Esther was the third of six siblings: Morris (deceased), Julius (deceased), Sarah Picone, Joseph, and Samuel. For many decades, she lived in Brookline and worked as a bookkeeper. She was extremely close to her family and dedicated to her friends, maintaining warm relationships for over 50 years with several of her colleagues. For the last five years, Esther lived at Newbridge on the Charles, where she had an active social life and attended many events, such as lectures, religious services, and musical performances. Her funeral was held on Sunday, May 17, at 11:00 a.m. with a small graveside service at Shara T'Filo Cemetery. The family appreciates the loving care she received at Newbridge and asks that contributions in her honor be directed to Newbridge. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020