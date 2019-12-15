Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER WEXLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER RUTH (BABENER) WEXLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTHER RUTH (BABENER) WEXLER Obituary
WEXLER, Esther Ruth (Babener) Age 100, of Norton, entered into rest on December 13th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Wexler. Loving daughter of the late Morris Paul and Annie Weiner. Dear sister of Irving D. Weiner of Norton and her four late sisters, Jeanette Lee of Wayland, Evelyn Sweeney of Norton, Lily Celata of Las Vegas and Ray Cummings of Revere. She is also survived and so loved by her many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, Cary Square, Wed., December 18th at 12 Noon. Interment in Beth Israel Cemetery, Everett. For guestbook and directions, visit torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -