WEXLER, Esther Ruth (Babener) Age 100, of Norton, entered into rest on December 13th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Wexler. Loving daughter of the late Morris Paul and Annie Weiner. Dear sister of Irving D. Weiner of Norton and her four late sisters, Jeanette Lee of Wayland, Evelyn Sweeney of Norton, Lily Celata of Las Vegas and Ray Cummings of Revere. She is also survived and so loved by her many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, Cary Square, Wed., December 18th at 12 Noon. Interment in Beth Israel Cemetery, Everett. For guestbook and directions, visit torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019