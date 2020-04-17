Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ESTHER LITWAK
ESTHER S. (WEINSTEIN) LITWAK

ESTHER S. (WEINSTEIN) LITWAK Obituary
LITWAK, Esther S. (Weinstein) Age 100, of Natick, formerly of Cambridge. Entered Eternal Rest April 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Emanuel Litwak. Beloved mother of Edwin Litwak, Lawrence & his wife Mary Litwak and David Litwak. Cherished grandmother of Tova Litwak. Dear sister of the late Sidney Weinstein, Arthur Weinstein, Ben Weinstein and Judith Hurvitz. Due to current health conditions, private Graveside Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah, 1320 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459 or Natick Service Council, 2 Webster St., Natick, MA 01760. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
