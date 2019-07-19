|
GOMES, Esther T. (Tabella) Of Stoughton, formerly of Canton passed away July 19th. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Edward W. Mother of Cheryl Pina and her husband Jerome of Stoughton and the late Henrietta "Kenny" Randolph-Aronoff and her husband Al of Brockton. Grandmother of Jillian Pina of Abington, Christopher Pina and his partner Stephanie of Brighton, Kelly Mallory and her husband Dana of Brockton and Clarence "Randy" Randolph of Brockton. Great-grandmother of Brooke, Mya & Hailey. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday 5-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Tuesday morning at 10 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019