HYNES, Esther (Beley) (Warren) Of Saugus and Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Waltham, June 17, 2019. One of three children to the late Edward and Alice (Gray) Beley. She worked for many years before retirement as an LPN at Waltham Hospital, the VA in Mattapan and finally as a private clinic dialysis nurse. Predeceased by her husband, Paul Hynes of Medford and by her son, Scott D. Warren. She loved to travel and enjoyed visiting her daughter, Laura Warren, and her three grandchildren, Philip, Shane and Shannon Carter whenever possible in California. Esther was a die-hard Red Sox fan and season ticket holder. She enjoyed attending ballgames with her fiancé, Dino Corvi of Saugus. Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Esther's life at The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, June 24th at 9:30 a.m. followed by procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Rd., Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. For directions or to share a memory visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary